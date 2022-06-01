Singer KK death: Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh & other celebs mourn the singer's demise
KK passed away on May 31. Post his demise, celebs took to their social media handles to pay their last respect to the singer. Vicky Kaushal mourned the demise of the singer.
Image: Instagram@vickykaushal09
Actor Ranveer Singh also took to his Instagram stories and shared KK's picture with a broken hearts emoji.
Image: Instagram@ranveersingh
Sara Ali Khan describing KK's 'legendary' voice, penned an emotional note on his sudden death.
Image: Instagram@saraalikhan95
Actor Anushka Sharma took to her social media space and expressed her grief on the news.
Image: Instagram@anushkasharma
Kareena Kapoor shared a monochromatic picture of KK with a broken heart emoji.
Image: Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan
Calling the loss 'personal,' actor Ajay Devgn also took to his Twitter and extended his condolences to his friends and family.
Image: Twitter@ajaydevgn