Jigyanshushri Mahanta
May 16 ,2023
Siraj hosts Virat Kohli & RCB mates for Biriyani ahead of SRH vs RCB
Image: @RCBTweets/Twitter
Mohammed Siraj hosted Virat Kohli and his other teammates at his new house in Hyderabad on Monday.
Image: @RCBTweets/Twitter
"Hyderabadi Biryani time! The boys took a pitstop at Miyan's beautiful new house last night," RCB captioned their post while sharing the pictures.
Image: @RCBTweets/Twitter
Siraj looked dapper wearing a printed shirt on the occasion.
Image: @RCBTweets/Twitter
Here's a look at Siraj's family members conversing with RCB coach Sanjay Bangar and other players.
Image: @RCBTweets/Twitter
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was also seen getting involved in conversations.
Image: @RCBTweets/Twitter
RCB's Michael Bracewell and Josh Hazlewood share a light moment at Siraj's residence.
Image: @RCBTweets/Twitter
Wayne Parnell also attended the Biryani party at Siraj's place, alongside Lankan allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga. RCB face SRH on May 18.
Image: @RCBTweets/Twitter
