Kriti Nayyar
Aug 07 ,2022
'Sita Ramam' star Mrunal Thakur's breezy summer looks
Image: Instagram/ @mrunalthakur
While Mrunal Thakur's traditional outifts make heads turn every time, the actor often flaunts her quirky side in breezy colourful attires.
Image: Instagram/ @mrunalthakur
The 'Sita Ramam' star has her Marilyn Monroe moment in this stunning glimpse.
Image: Instagram/ @mrunalthakur
Mrunal looks radiant in this printed collared dress, paired with statement blue footwear.
Image: Instagram/ @mrunalthakur
The actor keeps it casual yet stylish in this green shirt and denims, paired with a white crop top.
Image: Instagram/ @mrunalthakur
Long maxi dresses are a must-have for summers and Mrunal's outfit is proof. She amped up her look with simple earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @mrunalthakur
Co-ord sets never go out of fashion and this printed piece looks amazing on Mrunal.
Image: Instagram/ @mrunalthakur
Summer is all about playing with colours and this pastel pantsuit paired with a bright shirt looks great.
Image: Instagram/ @mrunalthakur
Find Out More