Six features missing from the latest Apple iPhone SE 3
In 2022, the latest iPhone SE 3 does not support Apple MagSafe technology.
The iPhone SE 3 features the same rear and front camera as found on the iPhone SE 2020. However, Apple has included some features such as Deep Fusion for pictures clicked from the main camera.
The Apple iPhone SE 3 does not support mmWave 5G connectivity, it will only be able to send and receive 5G signals on the sub-6 GHz technology.
Although Apple says that the iPhone SE 3 has a durable design and the toughest glass on a smartphone, it does not clearly mention the use of Ceramic Shield on this model.
The iPhone SE 3 is IP67 certified, which means that it can survive accidental immersion up to 1m for 30 minutes, which is inferior to what Apple provides on the iPhone 13 series.
The Apple iPhone SE 3 features an LCD display, whereas other smartphones are priced around Rs. 45,000 in India come with an AMOLED panel which produces better colours.
