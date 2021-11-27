Six Most Popular Smartphones Launched in 2021
Apple iPhone 13 comes with Apple's latest A15 Bionic chipset, improved battery and cameras over the last iPhone and a smaller notch on the front.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was launched earlier this year but continue to be one of the best Android flagships out there. It has a slick design, along with a quad-rear camera system.
One of the most hyped smartphones on 2021, Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro were launched recently. With the new camera system on these devices, Google has outdone itself.
Vivo X70 Pro+ comes with a sophisticated camera system along with a flagship processor, and a clean display.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is one of the best and most readily available foldable smartphones with flagship-level specifications.
OnePlus 9 Pro was launched earlier this year. It comes with one of the camera systems, along with a decent display and excellent performance.
