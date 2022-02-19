Six popular video games to play on PlayStation 5 right now
Developed by Housemarque and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Returnal was released for PS5 in April 2021. It is one of the most popular third-person shooter, adventure games out there.
Developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft, the Assassin's Creed Valhalla was released for PlayStation 5 in November 2020. Those who like the role-playing adventure games from Assassin's Creed franchise will like this game.
While Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was initially released in 019, the PS5 version was released by developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher Electronic Arts in 2021.
Death Stranding Director's Cut was released on PlayStation 5 in September 2021. The game is developed by Kojima Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Studios and 505 Games.
One of the latest games for PlayStation 5 was released on February 18, 2022. Horizon Forbidden West is developed by Guerilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.
Developed by IO Interactive, Hitman 3 is one of the most popular PlayStation 5 games.
