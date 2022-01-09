Six Reasons To Choose An Apple iPad 9th Gen in 2022
The Apple iPad 9th Generation (2021) features a 10.2-inch True Tone Retina display, which produces better colours than regular LCD displays on other tablets.
The iPad OS provides a seamless experience to users on large screen devices. Additionally, Apple App Store has some powerful applications for digital production.
The back camera on the Apple iPad 9th Generation (2021) is an 8MP shooter. The front camera is a 12MP ultra-wide lens with Centre Stage technology to keep users in the centre of the frame on a video call.
The iPad features Touch ID, a more secure unlocking method than optical face unlocks. Additionally, it supports an external keyboard that can be used to have a laptop-like experience.
The Apple iPad 9th Generation supports Apple Pencil which can be used as a stylus and to create complex designs or take notes on the iPad.
Lastly, the iPad comes with an A13 Bionic processor, which is more powerful than other chipsets in tablets that come at Rs. 30,900.
