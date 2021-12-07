Six Senses Fort & other forts-resorts across India that are perfect wedding destinations
Image: Twitter/@tiwary02
The Alila Fort, Jaipur is a 200-year-old warrior fort, which offers majestic views of the Aravalli Hills, making it a perfect setting for a dreamy wedding.
Image: Twitter/@sdhamora
Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur is a 450-year-old war fort that overlooks the Rajasthani terrain.
Image: Twitter/@LambStays/@Expedition2Inc
Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur is located in the middle of Lake Pichola, making an ideal wedding setting.
Image: Twitter/@TataCompanies
Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra is inspired by Mughal architecture and overlooks the Taj Mahal, the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and other monuments.
Image: Twitter/@OberoiAmarvilas
Mehrangarh Fort located in Jodhpur is a majestic 14th-century fort that overlooks the entire blue city.
Image: Twitter/@BharadwajSpeaks
Jai Mahal Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan is a joy to behold. It's a beautiful amalgamation of the historic and the modern.
Image: Twitter/@Navraj82925865