Six titles announced at the Xbox and Bethesda gaming showcase
Image: Xbox
The open-world horror game called Redfall will launch in 2023.
Image: Bethesda
Hollow Knight Silksong will be available on Xbox Game Pass when it comes out.
Image: Xbox/YouTube
High On Life from Squanch Games will come out sometime this year.
Image: Xbox
A Plague Tale: Requiem got a new trailer at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase.
Image: Steam
Forza Motorsport will release sometime in 2023.
Image: Xbox/YouTube
Microsoft Flight Simulator is expected to be launched in November 2022.
Image: Xbox/YouTube