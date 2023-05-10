Saksham nagar
May 10 ,2023
SKY achieves new milestone in MI vs RCB match
Image: BCCI/IPL
Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning 83-run knock against RCB and achieved a lot of records to his name in the match.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Suryakumar Yadav hit a total of six sixes in his innings and also reached the milestone of hitting 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League.,
Image: BCCI/IPL
Apart from achieving the milestone Suryakumar Yadav also won the Player of the Match award for his sublime innings.
Image: AP
The right-handed Indian batsman had not been in good form at the start of the tournament but returned and played some fine knocks in previous games.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Suryakumar Yadav also did a 140-run partnership along with Nehal Wadhera and was anchored the Mumbai Indians chase.
Image: BCCI/IPL
