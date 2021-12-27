Smartphone Year End Sale on Flipkart: Check offers here
Image: Unsplash
The iPhone SE is currently available for Rs. 28,499 on Flipkart, down from the original price of Rs. 39,900. The iPhone SE comes with a 4.7" Retina HD display along with the A13 Bionic Chipset.
Image: Apple
The iPhone 12 Mini is currently priced at Rs. 41,199, down from the original price of Rs. 25,999. It has a 5.4" display along with an A14 Bionic chipset, with 12Mp dual-cameras.
Image: Apple
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is currently priced at Rs. 20,999, down from the original price of Rs. 24,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.67" display, along with MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset.
Image: Motorola
Vivo X70 Pro is currently available for Rs. 46,990, down from the original price of Rs. 51,990. The smartphone has 8Gb of RAM, runs on MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, along with a 50MP quad rear camera.
Image: Vivo
Oppo Reno6 5G is currently priced at Rs. 29,990, down from the original price of Rs. 35,990. The smartphone has a 6.43" display, along with a Dimensity 900 chipset and a 4,300 mAh battery.
Image: Reno
The ASUS Rog Phone 3 is currently available for Rs. 38,999, down from the original price of Rs. 57,999. The smartphone has a 6.59" display, along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset.
Image: Asus