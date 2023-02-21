Saksham nagar
Feb 21 ,2023
Smriti Mandhana reigns supreme in list of top performers at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023
Image: ACC
Smriti Mandhana has been Team India's top performer in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.
Image: PTI
Smriti Mandhana till now has scored 149 runs in the tournament and is also the leading run scorer.
Image: BCCI
Smriti Mandhana also tops the list in the most sixes coloumn of the tournament and also has fifties to his name.
Image: BCCI
Apart from Smriti, there are other top performers as well such as Richa Ghosh who has the highest batting average of 122 in this tournament.
Image: BCCI
Renuka Thakur is also Team India's leading wicket taker in the tournament with 7 wickets.
Image: ACC
The Indian Women's Cricket Team have qualified for the semi final of the ICC Women's T20 World 2023 and will most probably face Australia.
Image: ICC
Find Out More