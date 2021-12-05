Sneak-peek into soon-to-be bride Katrina Kaif's childhood & family through pics
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina Kaif was born in Hong Kong to British parents, Mohammed Kaif, a Kashmir-origin businessman, and Suzanne Turquotte, a lawyer who later worked in charitable organisations as a teacher and more.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Her parents got separated when she was very young, and she was raised by her mother. She calls her mother, 'the best woman ever' .
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
She shared before that her strongest memory from childhood was to hang around her mother's waist, and enjoying hugging and dancing with her.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina lived in numerous countries in her growing-up years, like China, Japan, France, Switzerland and Poland. They finally settled in London, where she lived for three years before moving to India.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina won a beauty contest at just age 14, and this picture proves her charm in front of the camera even when she was a teenager.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina grew up with six sisters and one brother. She is the fifth child. with four elder to her, and three younger than her.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Her three elder sisters are Stephanie, Christine and Natasha and the three younger sisters are Melissa, Sonia, and Isabelle. Her elder brother is named Michael.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
One of her sisters is Isabel Kaif, who has appeared in a Bollywood film, titled 'Time to Dance' and an international film 'Mr Cabbie.'
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina has not shared share pictures with her brother Michael. He has arrived for the wedding, and was clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai.
Image: Manav Manglani
Katrina only once posted a photograph of someone from her family, apart from her mother and sisters. She showered love on her grandmother once.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif