Anjali Negi
Jun 06 ,2023
Snow White to Moana: Animated films to get live-action remake
Image: Disney
In the trend of animated films getting its live action version, a new name has joined the list as Moana. The film released in 2016 and was a commercial success.
Image: Disney
Another animated motion picture getting its live action reimagining is Lilo & Stitch. Made under the budget of $80M, the film earned $273.1 million worldwide.
Image: Disney
Animated musical fantasy Hercules released in 1997. Commercially successful movie earned $252.7M at the box office, with the budget of $85M.
Image: Disney
The film franchise of How to Train Your Dragon is getting a live action release after 3 animated films. It will feature Mason Thames and Nico Parker in lead.
Image: Dreamworks
Snow White was one of the many Disney adaptations getting a live action remake as announced by Sean Bailey, President of Walt Disney Pictures.
Image: Disney
