'Snowdrop' to 'Bad and Crazy', upcoming K-dramas releasing in December 2021
Image: Instagram/@snowdrop_drama
'When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon' starring Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Hye Ri is an upcoming period drama. The show will premiere on December 20, 2021, and will air on Mondays & Tuesdays.
Image: Instagram/@kbsdrama
'Bad and Crazy' starring Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon is an action/thriller series. The series will air on December 17, 2021, on Fridays & Saturdays.
Image: Instagram/@badandcrazy_tvn
'Our Beloved Summer' is an upcoming romantic comedy show starring Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Sik. The show will premiere on December 6, 2021, on Mondays & Tuesdays.
Image: Instagram/@ourbelovedsummer_id
'The Silent Sea' is a drama adapted from the short film 'The Sea of Tranquility' starring Gong Yoo and Bae Doo Na. The show will premiere on December 24, 2021, and will air on Fridays.
Image: Instagram/@netflixkr
'Snowdrop' is one of the most anticipated dramas of the year, starring Jung Hae In and Kim Ji Soo. The show will premiere on December 18, 2021, on Saturdays & Sundays
Image: Instagram/@snowdrop_drama