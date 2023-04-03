Aalokitaa Basu
Apr 03 ,2023
Sobhita Dhulipala at her sister's dreamy wedding
sobhitad/Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala has been making regular updates to her Instagram handle from her sister Samanta Dhulipala's wedding.
sobhitad/Instagram
Samanta got married to boyfriend Sahil Gupta earlier today. Sobhita looked ecstatic partaking in the wedding festivities.
sobhitad/Instagram
Sobhita also dedicated a post for the outfit she wore for the Phere and Madhuparkaalu rituals.
sobhitad/Instagram
Sobhita's colour of choice for the event was a baby pink custom made saree.
sobhitad/Instagram
Sobhita's caption revealed costume designer and stylist Chandrakant Sonawane to be the bespoke designer.
sobhitad/Instagram
Sobhita's caption read, "What I wore to the wedding.. thank you ck for custom-making this beautiful saree! I felt like a rose @_chandrakant_sonawane_".
sobhitad/Instagram
Sobhita paired her simple airy saree with a slightly more ornate brocade blouse. Light golden thread work was evident across her look.
sobhitad/Instagram
She kept the hairstyle simple with a low hanging braid laced with an elaborate gajra.
sobhitad/Instagram
Sobhita wore a statement gold choker layered with another gold neck piece. A maang tikka, jhumkas and heavy bangles completed her look.
sobhitad/Instagram
Sobhita's barely-there makeup comprised of blush and bronze tones to create an understated look.
sobhitad/Instagram
Find Out More