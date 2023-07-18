Anjali Negi
Sobhita Dhulipala curls hair for new look
Sobhita Dhulipala shared a set of photos on her Instagram handle on Tuesday.
The actress wore a pink ruched dress in the shared images.
Keeping it simple, Sobhita accessorised her outfit with a silver snake bracelet.
For the hairstyle, she opted for loose curly hair.
The actress has previously worn different kinds of dresses and gowns for various events.
She wore this brown layered gown for a promotional event of The Night Manager Part 2.
Sobhita shared photos in this printed dress.
