Anjali Choudhury
Apr 11 ,2023
Sobhita Dhulipala gives wedding style inspiration
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala donned a traditional attire in a sunkissed photo she shared on her Instagram handle.
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
The Made In Heaven actress wore a sequined lehenga and paired it with contrasting jewellery.
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala complemented her look with a dewy makeup and a bun.
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
Sobhita flaunted her eye-makeup through her see-through dupatta.
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
The actress captioned her post, "I borrowed from the sky some of her clouds and many of her stars to weave into this lehenga it seems!"
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
