Anjali Choudhury
May 31 ,2023
Sobhita Dhulipala-inspired summer outfits are all things relatable
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala emitted summer vibes as she sported a red sleeveless checkered dress teamed with a matching handbag and wavy hairdo.
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
Sobhita wore a white cotton saree with a red border as she posed for a candid shot in broad daylight.
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
The Night Manager actress opted for a white collared dress with puffed sleeves during an outing in summer and completed her look with a pair of matching shoes.
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
In the mirror selfie, Sobhita Dhulipala can be seen sporting a casual outfit during the summer. She wore an oversized T-shirt with baggy pants.
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
Sobhita looked stunning in a floral bodycon dress paired with a matching handbag. She completed her look with her hairdo.
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
The PS-2 actress looked ethereal in white flared pants paired with a floral top and a giant hat.
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
Denim shorts and an orange shirt are a go-to look for summer as per Sobhita Dhulipala.
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala sported a yellow summer outfit as she opted for a crop top and a thigh-high slit skirt.
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
Here, the actress can be seen striking a hilarious pose in a cotton suit in front of an ancient monument.
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
Sobhita keeps it cool and comfy in a yellow cotton saree paired with a red blouse as she relished on an authentic meal.
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
