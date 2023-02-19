Hardika Gupta
Feb 19 ,2023
Sobhita Dhulipala's cute memories in polaroids
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala's web series 'The Night Manager' was released recently.
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
The web series also stars Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
Recently, the actress shared some polaroids on social media. She captioned photo, "Gang gang. Thank you for making sure we have these cute memories!"
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
The actress sported a black corset top teamed with denim.
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
Here, Sobhita posed with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.
Image: @sobhitad/Instagram
