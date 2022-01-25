Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu anniversary: 7 pics to mark 7 years of their relationship
Kunal Kemmu shared a throwback picture of himself a while ago with Soha Ali Khan in which they can be seen posing for the camera together with blissful smiles.
Soha Ali Khan never misses out to share selfies of her and Kunal that scream love.
Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu spent a delightful Christmas eve together and shared cosy pictures of them on Instagram.
Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and posted vibrant glimpses of her and Kunal Kemmu from their Christmas party.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter, Inaaya, was born in 2017 and since then they have been posting cute pictures of them with her.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary by sharing a quirky picture of them together.
Soha Ali Khan wished her husband, Kunal Kemmu on their anniversary last year with a cute picture of him giving a peck on her cheek.
