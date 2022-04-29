Solar eclipse 2022: Must follow dos and don'ts during the event
Image: Unsplash
One should never look at the eclipse directly without shielding his/her eyes with reliable protective glasses
Image: Unsplash
NASA advises taking off protective glasses only when Moon completely obscures the Sun- a phase called the totality period
Image: Unsplash
Do not use regular sunglasses to look at the sun directly during an eclipse
Image: Unsplash
Another precaution is to try not to capture an eclipse using a simple phone camera as it can damage both your eyes and the camera
Image: Unsplash
Do not allow children to watch the event without supervision and special protective glasses
Image: Unsplash
One could also project the sun's image through a pinhole camera or binoculars onto a sheet of paper to observe the obscured shadow
Image: Unsplash