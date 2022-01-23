Some glimpses from the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2022
Image: @PBNS_India (Twitter)
Tableau of the Indian Navy Image: @PBNS_India (Twitter)
Tableau of the state of Arunachal Pradesh Image: @PBNS_India (Twitter)
Tableau of the state of Meghalaya Image: @PBNS_India (Twitter)
Tableau of the CRPF Image: @PBNS_India (Twitter)
Tableau of the state of Gujarat Image: @PBNS_India (Twitter)
Tableau of the state of Maharashtra Image: @PBNS_India (Twitter)
Tableau of the Indian Air Force Image: @PBNS_India (Twitter)
Tableau of the DRDO Image: @PBNS_India (Twitter)