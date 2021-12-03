Some imminent personalities who achieved big despite disabilities
Pixabay/Representative
One of the most prominent people with disabilities was Albert Einstein. He struggled to learn and was unable to speak until he was three years old.
Twitter/@engineers_feed
Stephen Hawking was an eminent theoretical physicist who made significant breakthroughs about the functioning of the universe.
AP
George Washington became the first President of the US despite suffering from dyslexia throughout his life.
Twitter/@TheGeneral
Frida Kahlo was a Mexican painter known for her many portraits, self-portraits, and works inspired by the nature and artefacts of Mexico.
Instagram/@fridakahlo
Arunima Sinha is the world's first female amputee to scale Mount Everest, Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Elbrus, Mount Kosciusko, Mount Aconcagua, Carstensz Pyramid and Mount Vinson.
Twitter/@Yashwany Jadhav
Sudha Chandran went on to become an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer despite hurting her leg in a road accident near Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu in 1981.
Instagram/@Sudha Chandran