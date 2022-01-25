Some inspiring quotes by American rapper Cardi B

“If you want it, and the more you keep hearing you can’t have it, you just go and get it.”
Image: Instagram/@iamcardib
“But being a feminist is real simple. It’s that a woman can do things the same as a man. Anything a man can do, I can do. I can finesse, I can hustle. We have the same freedom. I was top of the charts. I’m a woman and I did that. I do feel equal to a man.”
“I’m going to encourage any type of woman. You don’t have to be a woman like me for me to encourage and support you and tell you, ‘Yes, b—h, keep on going.’”
“If you say that you’re humble, you’re not humble. You gotta wait until somebody tells you that you’re humble.”
“This is my work ethic: I do not want to raise my future kids where I was raised, and I know the only way to do it is working, working, working, working, working.”
“Do whatever you have to do. People always want to tell you how to do it. No, do it your way. And don’t ask for like, ‘Oh how can you do it?’ Do it. Figure it out. I figured it out one way or another and I did it.”
“I’m known for proving people wrong. Remember that.”
