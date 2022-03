On February 10, Hyun Bin released the following statement through his agency VAST Entertainment’s Instagram account. "Hello, this is Hyun Bin. Is everyone doing well? Probably many of you have guessed, right? It’s true. I have made the important decision of marriage and am cautiously taking steps toward the second stage of my life. I have made this promise with the woman who always makes me laugh (Son Ye Jin): to always walk together in the days that lie ahead. " Image: Instagram/@yejinhand