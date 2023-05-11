Nitish Vashishtha
May 11 ,2023
Sonakshi goes glam in grey
Image: aslisona/Instagram
Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha recently shared pictures of her latest look on Instagram.
Image: aslisona/Instagram
She appeared in a grey body suit. She had previously appeared in the outfit at the promotional event for her web series, Dahaad.
Image: aslisona/Instagram
She styled herself with smoky eyes, brown lipstick and tied-up hair.
Image: aslisona/Instagram
She wore metallic silver shoes to compliment her look.
Image: aslisona/Instagram
The star accessorised her look with silver rings, grey nail paint and matching earrings.
Image: aslisona/Instagram
Find Out More