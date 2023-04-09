Nitish Vashishtha
Apr 09 ,2023
Sonakshi Sinha enjoys farm life in London
Image: aslisona/Instagram
Actress Sonakshi Sinha recently shared the latest pictures from her London trip.
Image: aslisona/Instagram
The Dabangg star posed with her pet bulldog Gabru while pointing at the camera.
Image: aslisona/Instagram
She wore a blue sweater during her outing on a cold winter day.
Image: aslisona/Instagram
In another picture, the actor can be seen strolling alongside Gabru.
Image: aslisona/Instagram
Sonakshi also shared a selfie where the deers in the background were also visible.
Image: aslisona/Instagram
She posed with one of her friends which also featured the look of the green grassland and the blue skies.
Image: aslisona/Instagram
Sonakshi looked revitalised in the pictures and flaunted her natural glow.
Image: aslisona/Instagram
Sonakshi looked elated as Gabru stared into the distance.
Image: aslisona/Instagram
She also posed alongside a crystal clear lake, which tied the whole scene together.
Image: aslisona/Instagram
She concluded her series of pictures with a beautiful view of nature.
Image: aslisona/Instagram
