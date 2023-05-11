Shreya Pandey
May 11 ,2023
Sonakshi Sinha gives workwear a fashionable twist
Image:@sonakshisinha/Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha dished out the best of boardroom fashion in new pictures.
Image:@sonakshisinha/Instagram
Sonakshi took to Instagram to share pictures of herself.
Image:@sonakshisinha/Instagram
The actress posed in a white crop top and high-waisted, black checkered pants.
Image:@sonakshisinha/Instagram
Sonakshi accessorised her look with gold jewellery consisting of rings, bracelets and a pair of earrings.
Image:@sonakshisinha/Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha exudes boss-lady vibes in these photos.
Image:@sonakshisinha/Instagram
