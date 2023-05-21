Anjali Choudhury
May 21 ,2023
Sonakshi Sinha pairs leather jacket with flared pants
Image: @aslisona/Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha recently dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram handle with the caption, "All black so swag."
Image: @aslisona/Instagram
The Dahaad actress looked stylish in an all-black outfit. She teamed flared pants with black tube top.
Image: @aslisona/Instagram
Sonakshi complemented her look by opting for a leather jacket paired with matching shoes.
Image: @aslisona/Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha's leather jacket featured broad shoulders and she accessorised her look with statement jewellery.
Image: @aslisona/Instagram
Sonakshi completed her look with a black handbag and bold eye makeup with nude lip shade.
Image: @aslisona/Instagram
Find Out More