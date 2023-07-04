Anjali Negi
Jul 04 ,2023
Sonakshi Sinha soaks up the sun in Seychelles
Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha shared a set of images on her Instagram handle on Tuesday.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
The actress posed from the beach in a neon swimwear.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
In a different avatar, Sonakshi wore an off shouldered yellow top.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
The actress looked calm and serene laying on the beach.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
The Dahaad star soaked up the sun with the picturesque beach in the background.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
Sonakshi often flies off to various beach locations to enjoy her break from work..
Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
In this photo, she can be seen in blue-and green set at the beach.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
The actress also shared a photo posing on the beach.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
