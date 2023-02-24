Hardika Gupta
Feb 24 ,2023
Sonakshi Sinha stuns in a shimmery black saree
@sonakshisinha/Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha recently attended the Berlin International Film Festival for Dahaad premiere.
@sonakshisinha/Instagram
Dahaad is the first Indian web series to make its debut at Berlinale.
@sonakshisinha/Instagram
For the event, she wore a black shimmery saree.
@sonakshisinha/Instagram
She completed her look with silver heels.
@sonakshisinha/Instagram
She opted for a nude makeup look. For her hairstyle, the actress sported curls with a middle parting.
@sonakshisinha/Instagram
Find Out More