Hardika Gupta

Feb 24 ,2023

Sonakshi Sinha stuns in a shimmery black saree
@sonakshisinha/Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha recently attended the Berlin International Film Festival for Dahaad premiere. @sonakshisinha/Instagram
Dahaad is the first Indian web series to make its debut at Berlinale. @sonakshisinha/Instagram
For the event, she wore a black shimmery saree. @sonakshisinha/Instagram
She completed her look with silver heels. @sonakshisinha/Instagram
She opted for a nude makeup look. For her hairstyle, the actress sported curls with a middle parting. @sonakshisinha/Instagram
