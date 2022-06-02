Sonakshi Sinha's birthday special: Bollywood diva's trendsetting glam outfits
Image: Instagram/@aslisona
Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in a shimmering electric blue gown as she gave the camera an intense look.
Image: Instagram/@aslisona
The actor donned a matching black and white outfit with stars all over them, which took her look up a notch.
Image: Instagram/@aslisona
She opted for a dazzling green outfit, which left fans in awe of her on social media.
Image: Instagram/@aslisona
The 'Lootera' actor kept it simple and elegant with a shimmering black gown with a white floral design.
Image: Instagram/@aslisona
Her bedazzled ivory top with delicate mirror work stole the show as she paired it with a simple black skirt.
Image: Instagram/@aslisona
Sonakshi turned heads with her neon green shimmer saree and matching off-shoulder blouse.
Image: Instagram/@aslisona