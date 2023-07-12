Anjali Choudhury

Jul 12 ,2023

Sonali Bendre adds a touch of Gajra to her ethnic look
Image: @iamsonalibendre/Instagram
Sonali Bendre recently took to her Instagram handle wherein she stunned in a yellow ethnic outfit. Image: @iamsonalibendre/Instagram
The actress adorned her hair with gajra and accessorised with statement jewellery. Image: @iamsonalibendre/Instagram
Sonali wore a yellow sharara set with floral embroidery around the edges of the outfit and the dupatta. Image: @iamsonalibendre/Instagram
She completed her look with smokey eye makeup, matching lip shade, and a green bindi. Image: @iamsonalibendre/Instagram
A few days ago, she wore a red sequinned sharara set with a modern twist and plunging neckline. Image: @iamsonalibendre/Instagram
The actress looked red-dy for her show in a pair of contrasting jewellery. Image: @iamsonalibendre/Instagram
Sonali opted for a side-partition hairdo and kept her tresses open. Image: @iamsonalibendre/Instagram
The actress completed her look with dewy makeup and a nude lip shade. Image: @iamsonalibendre/Instagram
