Anjali Negi
Jul 18 ,2023
Sonali Bendre smiles and swirls in long printed skirt
Sonali Bendre shared a set of photos on her Instagram handle on Monday.
The actress wore a top and long skirt combo from the shelves of Onaya.
She teamed her outfit with a pair of combat boots.
Sonali is accessorised with bangles and earrings.
For the hairstyle, she left her hair in loose curls.
Sonali has previously worn several pieces of Indo-Western ensembles.
The actress donned a dhoti skirt with a matching blazer.
The co-ords set featured a short kurta like top with sharara bottoms.
