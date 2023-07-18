Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jul 18 ,2023
Sonali Bendre's new photos are all about 'smiles and swirls'
Sonali Bendre/Instagram
Sonali Bendre has shared a series of photos in a lavender ensemble.
Sonali Bendre/Instagram
She wore a grape purple puff sleeves crop top paired with a floral-printed silk lehenga.
Sonali Bendre/Instagram
The crop top featured a satin base with sequins, Swarovski and stonework. The ensemble is from the shelves of Onaya.
Sonali Bendre/Instagram
The actress paired her look with black high-heel ankle boots.
Sonali Bendre/Instagram
The Sarfarosh star sported dramatic eye makeup with nude-shade lipstick.
Sonali Bendre/Instagram
She accessorised her look with statement earrings and bracelets.
Sonali Bendre/Instagram
The actress posed in style for the camera.
Sonali Bendre/Instagram
She captioned the image as "Smiles & swirls all the way!"
Sonali Bendre/Instagram
