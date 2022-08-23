Prachi Arya
Aug 23 ,2022
Sonali Phogat's death: Walk through late politician-actor's endearing pictures with family
IMAGE: Instagram/sonali_phogat_official
Politician-actor Sonali Phogat who passed away in Goa, seems to be quite attached to her family and this picture with her cousins is a proof.
IMAGE: Instagram/sonali_phogat_official
Sonali Phogat had shared this beautiful picture with her parents on Father's day this year.
IMAGE: Instagram/sonali_phogat_official
Sonali shared another picture with her late husband Sanjay Phogat who had passed away in 2016.
IMAGE: Instagram/sonali_phogat_official
Late actor who was quite close to her daughter Yashodhara Phogat, can be seen creating some memorable moments in this throwback picture.
IMAGE: Instagram/sonali_phogat_official
This beautiful picture of the mother0daughter cordinating in similar outfits seems to be from one of the festivals where the two can be seen posing.
IMAGE: Instagram/sonali_phogat_official
This is another endearig picture of late Sonali Phogat along with her daughter Yashodhara.
IMAGE: Instagram/sonali_phogat_official
This picture was clicked in Malbourne, Australia recently when the star had gone to spend some time with her extended family members.
IMAGE: Instagram/sonali_phogat_official
Find Out More