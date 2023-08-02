Aalokitaa Basu
Sonam Bajwa, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon: Celebs go risque with cutout dresses
sonambajwa/Instagram
Sonam Bajwa's latest look features a soft-hued satin evening gown with a white bustier. The tiered cutout details at the midriff make for the standout detail.
sonambajwa/Instagram
The two-toned evening gown with a draped waist is an indicator of the currently raging cutout dress trend.
sonambajwa/Instagram
One of Kiara's latest looks features her in a rich green knitted midi dress. Along with being backless it features cutout details revealing a cinched waist.
kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram
Kriti Sanon takes a detour from safe silhouettes in this electric blue slitted midi bodycon featuring cutouts not just at the waist but also across the bust.
kritisanon/Instagram
Esha Gupta's svelte number made for a straightforward look save for the midriff cutouts adding a risque factor to the look.
egupta/Instagrm
Rakul Preet Singh opts for a more casual take on the trend as she poses by the waves in a soft orange number featuring a scalloped waist.
rakulpreet/Instagram
Ananya Panday embraces androgyny in a holographic playsuit with cutouts overlaid with a sheer metallic net detail. The blazer adds further edge to the look.
ananyapanday/Instagram
Manushi Chhillar's cabaret inspired tulle gown in black featured ruffled tiers, a plunging neckline and intricate cutout details at the waist.
manushi_chhillar/Instagram
