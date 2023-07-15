Niharika Sanjeeiv

Jul 15 ,2023

Sonam Bajwa looks elegant in a pink hued kaftan set
Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
Sonam Bajwa has shared a series of pictures looking elegant in a pink kaftan. Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
She wore a pink long kurta featuring an embellished border. Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
The kurta set is from the shelves of Anantam. Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
She accessorised her traditional ensemble with statement earrings and a ring. Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
She sported blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes and tinted pink lips. Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
She paired her ensemble with high heels. Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
She posed for the camera in style. Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
Another picture of the actress posing for the camera in style.Sonam Bajwa looks elegant in a pink hued kaftan set Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
