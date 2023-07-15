Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jul 15 ,2023
Sonam Bajwa looks elegant in a pink hued kaftan set
Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
Sonam Bajwa has shared a series of pictures looking elegant in a pink kaftan.
Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
She wore a pink long kurta featuring an embellished border.
Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
The kurta set is from the shelves of Anantam.
Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
She accessorised her traditional ensemble with statement earrings and a ring.
Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
She sported blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes and tinted pink lips.
Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
She paired her ensemble with high heels.
Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
She posed for the camera in style.
Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
Another picture of the actress posing for the camera in style.
Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
