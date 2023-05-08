Anjali Negi
May 08 ,2023
Sonam Bajwa turns up the heat in wet couture train gown
Image: Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
Sonam Bajwa shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle on Monday (May 8).
Image: Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
The actress donned the wet couture train gown in the shared images.
Image: Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
The outfit had a long train, figure-hugging silhouette, cut-outs on the neckline, and tassel ties on the back.
Image: Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
Sonam styled it with minimal jewellery, subtle eye makeup and rosy lips.
Image: Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
Earlier, the actress posted photos in a dull grey bodycon dress.
Image: Sonam Bajwa/Instagram
