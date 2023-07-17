Aalokitaa Basu
Jul 17 ,2023
Sonam Bajwa's yellow suit can be a perfect Haldi outfit
sonambajwa/Instagram
Sonam Bajwa has off-late been revisiting looks of hers worn for the promotions of her recently released movies.
This salwar suit, which the actress wore for the Godday Godday Chaa promotions, has been styled by Sonam herself, which she shared in the caption.
The cheery yellow kurta features a statement neck with ornate silver embroidery on a fuchsia base peaking through. The embroidery is also repeated on the cuffs.
Sonam complimented her look with a stack of steel bangles on either hand and simple gold studs.
The neatly braided hair and kohl-lined eyes kept the look clean and sophisticated.
A look at the salwar reveals the same ornate embroidery repeated on a grey base, tying in the look together.
Godday Godday Chaa, which released in theatres on May 26, featured Bajwa in the role of Rani.
The film was a heartening take on women empowerment.
