Aditi Rathi
Aug 23 ,2022
Sonam Kapoor: A look at 'Neerja' star's flowy yet trendy outfits
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress her fans with her fashion picks and this stunning flowy white dress with fringes is proof.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
The actor lefts fans in awe of her white kaftan dress which had a line drawing of a woman's body.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
She gave away major outfit goals with her white flowy dress with which she wore a matching belt-like accessory.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
The actor's trendy pink and red halter-neck dress look is worth stealing.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
She looked all things beautiful in a brown pleated flowy outfit that she accessorised with a huge gold necklace.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
The 'Neerja' star opted for a stunning Anarkali for Rhea Kapoor's wedding.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Sonam Kapoor looked jaw-droppingly beautiful in a black and white striped long dress.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
