Aalokitaa Basu
Apr 03 ,2023
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja fly to Delhi in style
sonamkapoor/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to post pictures of her airport look with husband Anand Ahuja in tow as the pair headed to Delhi.
sonamkapoor/Instagram
Sonam was seen dressed in a co-ord set with a midi skirt and a cut-out blouse in summer colours. She paired it with an over-sized tan coat and an off-white bag.
sonamkapoor/Instagram
Anand seemed to be twinning with Sonam as he was also spotted in an all-brown co-ord set. The pair were dressed in their brand Bhaane from top to bottom.
sonamkapoor/Instagram
Sonam's caption for the post read, "(flight) to Delhi with my baby. In All @bhaane All day! #Bhaane #allbhaaneallday #bhaaneforlife".
sonamkapoor/Instagram
Sonam also posted a picture from her in-law's home once she made it back to Delhi.
sonamkapoor/Instagram
Find Out More