Kriti Nayyar
Aug 20 ,2022
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy: Revisiting couple's love story
Image: Instagram/ @sonamkapoor
Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja recently became parents to a baby boy. The duo's love story is surely not one to miss.
Image: Instagram/ @sonamkapoor
The actor reportedly met Anand as she was promoting her film, 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', in 2015.
Image: Instagram/ @sonamkapoor
The duo eventually started talking a lot on the phone and ended up meeting a couple of times, further fuelling their romance.
Image: Instagram/ @sonamkapoor
After dating for a brief period, they tied the knot in a grand, star-studded ceremony in 2018.
Image: Instagram/ @sonamkapoor
Ever since their nuptials, Sonam has treated fans with stunning glimpses of the couple, thereby setting major relationship goals.
Image: Instagram/ @sonamkapoor
Earlier this year, Sonam announced her pregnancy via social media and dropped a couple of pictures flaunting her baby bump.
Image: Instagram/ @sonamkapoor
The couple announced that they have been blessed with a baby boy on August 20 and further thanked the medical staff, friends, family and more for support.
Image: Instagram/ @sonamkapoor
