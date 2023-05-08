Hardika Gupta
May 08 ,2023
Sonam Kapoor exudes elegance in floral gown at coronation concert
Sonam Kapoor recently attended King Charles III coronation concert.
She appeared on the centre stage to introduce choir performers of the Commonwealth.
For the event, she sported a custom-made Anamika Khanna, Emilia Wickstead gown.
Her gown had multi-colour floral detailing on it.
She opted for a smokey eye makeup and glossy lips.
