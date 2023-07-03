Anjali Choudhury
Jul 03 ,2023
Sonam Kapoor makes a statement in trench coat
Image: rheakapoor/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor was invited to attend the autumn-winter show of Dior at the Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2023.
Image: rheakapoor/Instagram
Recently, Rhea Kapoor dropped a few pictures of Sonam Kapoor wherein she gave power dressing a new twist.
Image: rheakapoor/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor wore a dull-beige midi dress and teamed it with a trench coat of the same colour.
Image: rheakapoor/Instagram
The actress complemented her look with a black beret cap adorned with a net to elevate her look.
Image: rheakapoor/Instagram
Sonam wore black loafers and accessorised with statement jewellery and a golden timepiece for the fashion show.
Image: rheakapoor/Instagram
She further paired her outfit with a matching black bag and kept her tresses open.
Image: rheakapoor/Instagram
Sonam opted for smokey eye makeup and nude lip shade to complete her look.
Image: rheakapoor/Instagram
Earlier in the day, she shared a glimpse of the hampers received from Dior before the show.
Image: sonamkapoor/Instagram
Find Out More