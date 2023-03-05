Anjali Choudhury
Mar 05 ,2023
Sonam Kapoor shares childhood photos with Rhea on her birthday
Image: @sonamiseverything_/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor drops a series of childhood photos on Rhea's 36th birthday. The first picture features the Aisha actor along with Anil Kapoor and Rhea.
Image: @sonamkapoor/Instagram
Sonam takes a trip down the memory lane and shares an old picture of herself, Rhea, and their dad in all-white ensembles.
Image: @sonamkapoor/Instagram
Baby Rhea looks adorable as she is all smiles while posing for the camera.
Image: @sonamkapoor/Instagram
Rhea can be seen making a grumpy face in a candid photo with dad Anil Kapoor in casual kurtas
Image: @anilskapoor/Instagram
In an unseen picture from the producer's birthday as a child, she can be seen wearing a crown and relishing cake offered by her sister
Image: @sonamiseverything_/Instagram
