Sonam Kapoor: Take cues from mom-to-be’s looks to style overcoats like a pro
Bollywood's Diva Sonam Kapoor has impeccable taste in fashion and always manages to garner all the limelight with her choices of outfits. Sonam looks stunning in this grey overcoat paired with black boots.
Image: Instagram@sonamkapoor
The actor is often seen experimenting with her outfits, dishing out some major fashion goals for her fans.
Image: Instagram@sonamkapoor
Sonam Kapoor unleashed her inner boss lady in this turtle neck outfit paired with a brown overcoat. The sleek bun look is enhancing the overall look of the outfit.
Image: Instagram@sonamkapoor
The mom-to-be took her fashion game to another level and is giving some classic chic vibes.
Image: Instagram@sonamkapoor
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has served us many a bookmark worthy look and this picture is proof of that.
Image: Instagram@sonamkapoor
Whether it be makeup or clothes, Sonam knows how to nail every look like a pro.
Image: Instagram@sonamkapoor