Aditi Rathi

Aug 20 ,2022

Sonam Kapoor welcomes baby boy; Take a look at the actor's childhood photos
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Sonam Kapoor was surely an adorable child in Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
The actor shared a close bond with all her siblings and cousins and this photo with Mohit Marwah is proof. Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Sonam Kapoor is very close to her father Anil Kapoor and often shares childhood pictures. Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
The actor looked all this cute in her ponytails and beautiful dresses. Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Sonam Kapoor often showers love on her mom Sunita and shares cute pictures of her sitting in her mom's lap. Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
The actor's heart-melting childhood pictures are all things adorale. Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Sonam Kapoor is surely an adorable elder sister to her siblings and cousins. Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Find Out More