May 14 ,2023
Sonam Kapoor's best Cannes fashion moments over the years
sonamkapoor/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor walked the 2013 Cannes red carpet in a Dolce and Gabbana princess gown in smokey satin with the structured pleats featuring vines of roses.
@dolcegabbana/Twitter
Picking Ralph and Russo in 2015, Sonam turned out in an azure blue gown with a lose layered peplum wrapping around her waist down into a slight train.
sonamkapoor/Instagram
Sonam re-intepreted the saree with this Ralph and Russo silhouette in white and gold, draping the train asa pallu and pairing it with gold dome-shaped jhumkas.
sonamkapoor/Instagram
In 2016 again, Sonam wore the designers again in this black number with a satin bodice and a sheer skirt with crimped ruffles.
sonamkapoor/Instagram
Sonam walked the carpet again in 2017, this time wearing a resplendent embroidered Elie Saab gown in gold with a structured train trailing from her waist.
sonamkapoor/Instagram
The same year, donning Elie Saab again, Sonam switched the gold for a sequined pink silhouette with the sleeves splitting to form mini-trains on either side.
sonamkapoor/Instagram
2018 saw Sonam step out on to the French Riviera in a layered tulle Vera Wang gown. The dreamy silhouette featured a beige base with a splash of yellow tulle.
sonamkapoor/Instagram
2019's first Cannes appearance saw Sonam in a bright red Maison Valentino evening gown featuring layered ruffles and a cape-style neck.
sonamkapoor/Instagram
Choosing Elie Saab for her press interviews, Sonam sported a royal purple satin gown with a corseted bodice and a draping statement bow round the collar.
sonamkapoor/Instagram
For 2019's Chopard dinner, Sonam picked a bespoke Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ivory gown featuring an endless train emerging from her strong statement shoulder.
sonamkapoor/Instagram
